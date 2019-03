A patent-holding firm on Friday accused Honeywell International Inc and Bosch Security Systems Inc of selling security devices that infringe a former Siemens AG patent.

Plano, Texas-based Pinek IP LLC filed separate cases in U.S. District Court in Delaware against Honeywell and Bosch, alleging their motion detectors infringe a patent on a method for receiving a signal to trigger a pyroelectric activation system.

