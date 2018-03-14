FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 12:49 AM / in 13 hours

Appeals court revives SimpleAir patent case against Google

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday resurrected a patent case relating to push notification technology brought against Alphabet Inc’s Google by licensing company SimpleAir Inc.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a decision that dismissed a lawsuit SimpleAir brought against Google in 2016, instructing the trial judge to reconsider his ruling.

U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap had dismissed the case on the grounds that SimpleAir was simply trying to relitigate an earlier case against Google.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tLr9yN

