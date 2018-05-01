FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 8:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Generic drugmaker urges Fed Circ to rehear Google patent case, fearing 'vexatious lawsuits'

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

An Indian generic drug company on Monday urged a federal appeals court to reconsider a recent decision that revived a patent infringement case against Google LLC, saying the ruling could spur “vexatious lawsuits” by makers of brand-name pharmaceutical products.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to rehear en banc its March 12 decision that a lawsuit brought against Google by licensing company SimpleAir Inc was not barred by the doctrine of claim preclusion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FzxVbw

