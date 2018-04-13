FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 2:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Appeals court again nixes Smartflash patents asserted against Apple

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that patents owned by Smartflash LLC are invalid, dashing the licensing company’s hopes of reviving lawsuits against Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Google Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a set of rulings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that key claims in seven Smartflash patents relating to data storage technology were invalid because they described an abstract idea.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HgfIVl

