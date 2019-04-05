ITC to probe if Chinese solar tech infringes Hanwha Q Cells' patents

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday said it would investigate whether solar energy technology imported into the U.S. infringes on patents owned by South Korean firm Hanwha Q Cells & Advanced Materials Corporation.

The investigation, which the agency announced on its website, will focus on solar cells made by China’s JinkoSolar, the world’s largest solar technology manufacturer, as well as LONGi Solar of China, and REC Group of Norway.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I6rHpB