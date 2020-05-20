Activision, Sony escape videogame patent case

An appeals court on Wednesday freed videogame companies including Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc and Activision Blizzard Inc from long-running claims that they infringed a patent on animation technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that the game developers did not infringe a patent owned by McRO Inc, a visual effects company, bringing an eight-year-old dispute to a close.

