Fujifilm Corp on Friday sued Sony Corp for patent infringement, opening up a new front in a global dispute between the Japanese companies over the rights to backup tape technology.

Filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware, Fujifilm’s complaint alleges Sony’s LTO line of magnetic data storage tapes and cartridges infringes on five Fujifilm patents.

