March 30, 2018 / 12:04 AM / in 2 days

Federal Circuit reverses PTAB’s invalidation of Sophos cybersecurity patent

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday handed a victory to Sophos Group PLC, saying the Patent Trial and Appeal Board improperly invalidated one of the network security provider’s patents.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a PTAB ruling that invalidated a Sophos patent on a method of malware detection, saying PTAB incorrectly construed the scope of a key term in the patent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pOOBGS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
