A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a $5.4 million patent infringement verdict in a dispute between two makers of technology that helps people with hearing loss communicate over the telephone.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned a ruling that set aside a jury verdict Ultratec Inc won against competitor Sorenson Communications Inc in 2015.

