Westlaw News
February 21, 2019 / 12:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fed Circuit mutes sound engineer's patent case against 64 Audio

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Acoustics technology company 64 Audio, which makes custom products for musical acts such as Bon Jovi and OneRepublic, on Wednesday fended off a patent infringement case brought by rival Jerry Harvey Audio.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s invalidation of a patent on so-called “in-ear monitor” technology JHA accused 64 Audio of infringing in a 2014 lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ngncbv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below