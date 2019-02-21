Fed Circuit mutes sound engineer's patent case against 64 Audio

Acoustics technology company 64 Audio, which makes custom products for musical acts such as Bon Jovi and OneRepublic, on Wednesday fended off a patent infringement case brought by rival Jerry Harvey Audio.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s invalidation of a patent on so-called “in-ear monitor” technology JHA accused 64 Audio of infringing in a 2014 lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ngncbv