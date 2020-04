A federal appeals court on Friday gave mobile phone accessories company Spigen Inc another shot at showing rival Ultraproof Inc infringed patents on a smartphone case design.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a lower court judge erred in ruling on summary judgment that Spigen’s patents on a phone case design were invalid.

