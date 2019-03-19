Fed Circuit declines to revisit Sprint patent verdict against Charter

Charter Communications Inc on Monday lost a last-ditch bid to escape a $140 million verdict awarded against it for infringing Sprint Corp patents relating to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Charter’s request for rehearing of a Nov. 30 decision affirming a jury verdict that found the telecommunication’s Time Warner Cable Inc (TWC) unit infringed five Sprint patents.

