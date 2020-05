Sprint Corp (now part of T-Mobile US Inc) won an appeals court ruling on Monday that narrows patent litigation brought against the wireless carrier in the Eastern District of Texas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination that two patents owned by non-practicing entity General Access Solutions Ltd were invalid on obviousness grounds.

