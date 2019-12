A federal appeals court on Wednesday dealt a setback to bicycle parts maker SRAM LLC, saying the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office needs to reconsider the validity of a patent the company accused rival Fax Factory Inc of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal vacated a ruling by the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that upheld the validity of a SRAM patent on a chainring design.

