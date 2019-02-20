Westlaw News
Fed Circuit backs invalidation of 'abstract' cybersecurity patents

Jan Wolfe

Cybersecurity company SecureAuth Corp on Tuesday won an appeals court ruling that likely killed off a patent infringement lawsuit brought by smaller rival StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that three patents relating to multifactor authentication technology held by StrikeForce were invalid because they described a patent-ineligible abstract idea.

