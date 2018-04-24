FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Supreme Court asks U.S. government for views on Synopsys patent dispute

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday signaled it may hear software maker Synopsys Inc’s appeal of a $36 million verdict it was ordered to pay in a patent fight with rival Mentor Graphics Corp.

The high court requested the views of the U.S. Solicitor General’s Office on a petition for writ of certiorari filed in November by Synopsys, which argued the trial judge improperly instructed the jury on how to calculate lost profit damages and also erred in barring Synopsys from raising certain defenses based on assignor estoppel, which prevents the inventor of a patent or a related entity from later attacking its validity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K9oraw

