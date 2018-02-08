FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. patent system now only world's 12th-best -business group

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Patent reforms in recent years have introduced cost and uncertainty to the U.S. patent system, which is no longer one of the best in the world, according to a new report from the business-oriented lobbying group U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber on Thursday released the 2018 International IP Index, a ranking of 50 nations based on how committed they are to ensuring intellectual property owners can protect their creations and enforce their legal rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C6SYjU

