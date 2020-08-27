Fed Circuit revives Takeda patent case against Genentech

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit filed by a Takeda Pharmaceutical Co unit alleging one of its patents was infringed by the Genentech hemophilia drug Hemlibra, reversing one of its own judges who was sitting in a lower court.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Federal Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk, who was sitting by designation in U.S. District Court in Delaware, erred in interpreting terminology in the asserted patent and remanded the case for further proceedings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2D4fznS