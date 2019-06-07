Takeda loses 'spurious' bid to DQ Baker Botts in antitrust case

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company on Thursday lost a bid to disqualify Baker Botts from representing generic drug company Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc in a lawsuit accusing Takeda of an antitrust violation.

Affirming a magistrate judge, U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton, New Jersey rejected Takeda’s argument that it had an implied attorney-client relationship with Baker Botts because of the firm’s previous representation of Takeda’s co-plaintiff in related patent litigation.

