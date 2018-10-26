FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 26, 2018 / 11:57 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Fed Circuit upholds order shutting down copycat Taser maker

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a default judgment and sanction order in favor of Axon Enterprise Inc, the maker of Taser stun guns, barring a smaller competitor from selling copycat electroshock weapons. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a sanctions ruling and resulting permanent injunction that blocked Kissimmee, Florida-based Phazzer Electronics Inc from selling a stun gun called the Enforcer, which Axon alleged infringed its patent and trademark rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D6UUxN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.