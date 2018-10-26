Fed Circuit upholds order shutting down copycat Taser maker

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a default judgment and sanction order in favor of Axon Enterprise Inc, the maker of Taser stun guns, barring a smaller competitor from selling copycat electroshock weapons. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a sanctions ruling and resulting permanent injunction that blocked Kissimmee, Florida-based Phazzer Electronics Inc from selling a stun gun called the Enforcer, which Axon alleged infringed its patent and trademark rights.

