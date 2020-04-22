Taser maker Axon fends off body camera patent case

Taser maker Axon Enterprise Inc (formerly Taser International Inc) on Wednesday prevailed in a patent infringement case relating to body camera technology brought by smaller rival Digital Ally Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that Axon did not infringe a Digital Ally patent covering a system, designed for use by police officers, which uses multiple recording devices to record events from different viewpoints.

