Ericsson gets new trial in 'FRAND' royalty spat with TCL

A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered a new trial in a long-running dispute over how much Chinese smartphone maker TCL Corp must pay for using without authorization Ericsson’s 2G, 3G and 4G cellular technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a judge’s determination that TCL should pay Ericsson $16.5 million for past infringement of a portfolio of standards-essential patents (SEPs), saying the Swedish equipment maker had a constitutional right to a jury trial on that issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Pg7GOl