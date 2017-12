Telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson Inc on Thursday won a $75 million verdict in a patent infringement case it brought against Chinese handset maker TCL Corp.

A federal jury in Marshall, Texas, said TCL should pay damages for selling smartphones that infringe on an Ericsson patent relating to network security technology.

