A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday threw out a $100 million patent infringement verdict the telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson Inc had won against Chinese smartphone maker TCL Corp.

In a 2-1 opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed the verdict on the grounds that the asserted Ericsson patent was invalid because it described patent-ineligible subject matter.

