Fed Circuit declines to rehear 'inequitable conduct' fracking patent ruling

A federal appeals court on Monday said it would not reconsider its recent decision that a fracking support company misled the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office into granting it a patent it subsequently accused a rival of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would not revisit its May 4 ruling that a patent owned by Heat-On-The-Fly LLC (HOTF) was unenforceable because of inequitable conduct at the PTO by founder Ransom Mark Hefley.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vlycww