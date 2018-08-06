FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 11:37 PM / in 2 hours

Fed Circuit declines to rehear 'inequitable conduct' fracking patent ruling

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday said it would not reconsider its recent decision that a fracking support company misled the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office into granting it a patent it subsequently accused a rival of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would not revisit its May 4 ruling that a patent owned by Heat-On-The-Fly LLC (HOTF) was unenforceable because of inequitable conduct at the PTO by founder Ransom Mark Hefley.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vlycww

