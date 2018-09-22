Oil services firm can’t escape East Texas in Weatherford patent case

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid by oilfield services company Tesco Corp to move a patent case brought against it by rival Weatherford International out of the plaintiff-friendly Eastern District of Texas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, did not clearly err in denying Tesco’s request to move Weatherford’s lawsuit to Texas’ Southern District in Houston, where both companies are headquartered.

