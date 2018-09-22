FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 22, 2018 / 2:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Oil services firm can’t escape East Texas in Weatherford patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid by oilfield services company Tesco Corp to move a patent case brought against it by rival Weatherford International out of the plaintiff-friendly Eastern District of Texas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, did not clearly err in denying Tesco’s request to move Weatherford’s lawsuit to Texas’ Southern District in Houston, where both companies are headquartered.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QRfFRL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.