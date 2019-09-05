GSK urges U.S. court to revive $285 million patent verdict against Teva

A federal appeals court appeared divided during oral argument on Wednesday over whether to resurrect a jury verdict that required Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline PLC more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard oral arguments in GSK’s appeal of a post-trial ruling that vacated the 2017 verdict.

