An appeals court on Wednesday handed a victory to Nestle SE’s Galderma unit in its bid to block a generic version of its Soolantra anti-rosacea cream marketed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a lower court judge erred in ruling that three Galderma patents on Soolantra were invalid as anticipated by an earlier patent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37DQtq5