A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the validity of a motion tracking patent that a subsidiary of the French defense company Thales Group has accused both the U.S. government and rival Elbit Systems Inc of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that claims in a patent owned by Thales Visionix Inc are valid.

