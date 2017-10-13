FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defense contractors Thales, General Dynamics hit with patent lawsuits
October 13, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 8 days ago

Defense contractors Thales, General Dynamics hit with patent lawsuits

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A patent-holding firm sued defense contractors General Dynamics Corporation and Thales SA on Friday, saying they incorporated its patented wireless communications technology into their radio base stations.

Zavala Licensing LLC, an entity based in Frisco, Texas, filed separate lawsuits against General Dynamics and Thales in U.S. District Court in Delaware, alleging they infringed a former Panasonic Corp patent on a radio base station capable of reducing interference.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hFtnGB

