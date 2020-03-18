Westlaw News
Facing uproar, patent holder clarifies case against COVID-19 test maker

Jan Wolfe

In an apparent effort to quell backlash, an entity holding patents originally awarded to disgraced blood testing startup Theranos on Tuesday issued a press release clarifying its demands in a recent infringement case against a company developing a COVID-19 test.

Labrador Diagnostics LLC, an entity holding Theranos patents backed by hedge fund Fortress Investment Group, said in the press release that its March 9 infringement complaint against bioMérieux Inc “focuses on activities over the past six years that are not in any way related to COVID-19 testing.”

