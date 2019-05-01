Fed Circuit affirms ‘unusual’ fee award against Stanford U in supplement patent case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that Stanford University and a patent holding company brought unreasonably weak infringement cases against two supplement companies and should cover $1.3 million they incurred in attorneys’ fees.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed an attorneys’ fee award to Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc and Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc, which had been sued by Stanford and ThermoLife International for allegedly infringing patents relating to the nutritional supplements arginine and lysine.

