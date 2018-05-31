FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 31, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Appeals court tosses PTAB ruling canceling inventor's balloon toy patent

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a patent on a best-selling toy that fills dozens of water balloons at once, handing the device’s inventor a victory in his crusade against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a PTAB ruling that invalidated a patent owned by Tinnus Enterprises LLC covering its toy Bunch O Balloons.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J0VjFy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.