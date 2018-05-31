Appeals court tosses PTAB ruling canceling inventor's balloon toy patent

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a patent on a best-selling toy that fills dozens of water balloons at once, handing the device’s inventor a victory in his crusade against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a PTAB ruling that invalidated a patent owned by Tinnus Enterprises LLC covering its toy Bunch O Balloons.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J0VjFy