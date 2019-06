The U.S. International Trade Commission delivered mixed news to TiVo Corp on Tuesday in its long-running patent battle with Comcast Corp.

ITC Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara said in a preliminary ruling that Comcast's X1 digital television platform infringed a patent owned by TiVo's subsidiary Rovi Corp on a method for highlighting text in search results. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KvGPNm