Tivo hits Comcast with another patent case as licensing fight drags on

Tivo Corp on Monday added another patent infringement case to its legal battle with Comcast Corp over the rights to digital video recording (DVR) technology.

Tivo subsidiary Rovi Corp sued Comcast in federal court in Los Angeles, alleging the company’s X1 video recording hardware and software infringed six patents. The asserted patents describe various DVR functions, including technology that allows users to easily restart programs and a method for displaying real-time data such as sports scores in interactive program guides.

