TiVo notches a win in Comcast patent feud at Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a ruling that Comcast Corp cable boxes infringed TiVo Corp patents, handing a largely symbolic victory to the digital video recorder (DVR) pioneer in a long-running dispute.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a November 2017 injunction issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission that blocked Comcast’s boxes from being imported into the U.S. on the grounds that they infringed two TiVo patents on a feature that lets subscribers schedule recordings from mobile devices.

