Tivo Corp on Monday opened up a new front in a litigation campaign intended to pressure Comcast Corp to license its patents relating to digital video recording (DVR) technology.

TiVo’s Rovi Guides unit sued Comcast in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, alleging the latter’s X1 television platform infringed eight patents covering advanced DVR functions, including cloud-based recording.

