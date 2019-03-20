Fed Circuit stands by nixing of "abstract" Intellectual Ventures patents

A federal appeals court on Tuesday said it would not reconsider a recent decision tossing patent infringement claims brought by licensing firm Intellectual Ventures against mobile telecom carriers T-Mobile Inc, Sprint Corp, and United States Cellular Corporation.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a request by Intellectual Ventures for a rehearing of its Jan. 14 affirmance of a lower court decision that invalidated several of the company’s wireless technology patents.

