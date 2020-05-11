IN BRIEF: Lawyer whiffs in patent case against Topgolf

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday handed a victory to Topgolf International Inc in a patent case brought by a Florida lawyer representing himself.

The court affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a now-expired patent owned by Tampa-based lawyer and investor Amit Agrawal on a technology-enabled approach to playing golf should not have been granted.

