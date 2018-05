Infotainment systems in Toyota Motor Corp vehicles are infringing on Broadcom Inc’s patents, the chipmaker said in lawsuits filed on Monday.

Broadcom Inc sued Toyota and four of its Japanese suppliers, including Panasonic Corp, in the U.S. District Court in Marshall, Texas, alleging infringement of six of its patents issued between 2005 and 2014.

