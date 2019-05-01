Westlaw News
Fed Circuit backs PTAB's axing of 'abstract' financial trading patent

Jan Wolfe

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday dealt a setback to Trading Technologies Inc (TTI), a Chicago-based financial trading software company that has sued several major brokerages for patent infringement.

The court affirmed a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a TTI patent on a method of displaying market information on a screen was invalid because it claimed an abstract idea, adopting arguments by Interactive Brokers Group Inc.

