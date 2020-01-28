Fed Circuit disqualifies IP firm Davidson Berquist over client conflict

An appeals court on Tuesday disqualified Davidson Berquist Jackson & Gowdey from representing a patent holder that sued navigation technology company Trimble Inc, saying the law firm had a conflict because it represented a Trimble subsidiary in other patent matters.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit gave Davidson Berquist lawyers 30 days to withdraw from representing Marshall, Texas-based PerDiemCo LLC in patent litigation with Trimble subsidiary Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions.

