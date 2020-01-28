Westlaw News
January 28, 2020 / 11:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed Circuit disqualifies IP firm Davidson Berquist over client conflict

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

An appeals court on Tuesday disqualified Davidson Berquist Jackson & Gowdey from representing a patent holder that sued navigation technology company Trimble Inc, saying the law firm had a conflict because it represented a Trimble subsidiary in other patent matters.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit gave Davidson Berquist lawyers 30 days to withdraw from representing Marshall, Texas-based PerDiemCo LLC in patent litigation with Trimble subsidiary Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2U43YeM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below