A federal appeals court on Wednesday issued a ruling in favor of TeleSign Corp that narrowed a patent case brought against the cloud communications company by rival Twilio Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that invalidated two of the three patents Twilio has accused TeleSign of infringing in a lawsuit filed in California.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YrZi2D