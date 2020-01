Cloud communications company Twilio Inc on Thursday won an appeals court decision that brings a likely end to a patent infringement case brought against it by rival TeleSign Corporation.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that patents on two-factor authentication technology TeleSign accused Twilio of infringing were invalid.

