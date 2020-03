A federal appeals court on Tuesday gutted a patent on ride-hailing technology asserted against Uber Technologies Inc.

Reversing an administrative patent court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said claims in a patent owned by X One Inc on mobile device location sharing should not have issued because they described an obvious idea.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VKIPqE