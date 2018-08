A group of digital content providers including Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Corp’s Google on Thursday won an appeals court decision invalidating a patent asserted against them by licensing company Uniloc USA Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that a Uniloc patent relating to digital rights management was invalid because it described an abstract idea.

