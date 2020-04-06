Case to Watch: Patent enforcer Uniloc takes redaction fight to Fed Circuit

Patent enforcement company Uniloc on Wednesday will urge an appeals court to let it keep secret information about its business practices that advocacy group Electronic Frontier Foundation is pushing to make public.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hold a telephonic oral argument on Wednesday in Uniloc’s appeal of a California judge’s refusal to seal or redact documents from a patent case against Apple Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3e36SYz