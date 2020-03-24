DOJ backs prolific patent litigant in antitrust fight with Apple

Antitrust enforcers in the Justice Department have urged a judge to dismiss claims by Apple Inc and Intel Corp that a SoftBank Group Corp subsidiary violated competition laws by stockpiling patents and demanding billions of dollars in licensing fees.

Intel and Apple failed to show that hedge fund Fortress Investment Group LLC’s patent assertion tactics hurt competition, DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim and other government lawyers said in a 27-page statement of interest.

