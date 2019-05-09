Westlaw News
May 9, 2019 / 10:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

In win for EFF, patent firm Uniloc forced to unseal records in Apple case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ordered patent holding company Uniloc to unseal information about how it licenses its intellectual property, handing a victory to advocates for transparency at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco on Tuesday denied a request by Uniloc for reconsideration of an earlier ruling that it improperly redacted a court filing and related exhibits in a patent infringement case it brought against Apple Inc, which had not objected to the redactions.

