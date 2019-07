General Electric Co lacks standing to appeal an unfavorable Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision in a dispute with United Technologies Corp, a federal appeals court said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed GE’s appeal of a PTAB decision upholding the validity of a UTC patent on airplane engine technology.

